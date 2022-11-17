PUBG Mobile 2.3 update: Football edition rolls out in collaboration with Messi

Krafton has announced that PUBG Mobile 2.3 update is all set to roll out with a new football themed gameplay. With this update, players will be able to enjoy the football Mania theme which includes items, vehicles and gameplay centered around the sport. The popular battle royale game has collaborated with the football legend Lionel Messi ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 for the mobile game.
As per the company, the PUBG Mobile 2.3 update has been released. This update can be downloaded by all players and they can even claim some free items, AGs and BPs. The game update will go live on November 17 to enable all PUBG Mobile players to have their game apps updated to the latest version.
Interestingly, as a part of the partnership between the battle-royale game and Lionel Messi, a few football-based events will be featured in the game. Tencent has also released the schedule for the Lionel Messi x PUBG Mobile event through the company’s social media platforms.
This gaming event has been divided into three phases. Here is the schedule for the event flow:
Exclusive Collaboration Jersey
This phase begins from November 10 and concludes on December 18. During this phase, each player who joins the Messi-themed event will get an exclusive collaboration jersey.
Messi’s Golden Shoes
This phase begins from November 17 and concludes on January 03, 2023. During this phase, the event will feature a new tactical item in the form of Golden Shoes which can be equipped in the game.
Outfits and Items
This phase begins from November 23 and concludes on December 31, 2022. During this phase, the event will feature a bumper loot for players. Items and outfits related to Messi will be accessible to all the players.
Speaking of the update size, the PUBG Mobile 2.3 update size for Android phones is 688 MB and for iPhone is 1.84 GB. In case you are wondering how to download the update, the PUBG Mobile 2.3 update apk can be easily downloaded from the official website of the company. For Apple users, they need to visit the App Store and download the update from the respective store.