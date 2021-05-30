PUBG Mobile’s Indian avatar, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BMI) is yet to announce its launch date in India. However, the company is putting out some teasers through its social media handles. One of the recent teasers gives a glimpse at what's in store.

Battlegrounds Mobile India has revealed a 15-second teaser which shows us the level 3 backpack lying in tall grass that looks like a part of a popular map called Sanhok. However, the narrow shot cannot help confirm if BMI will get the same map as PUBG Mobile.

The design of the level 3 backpack looks similar to the PUBG Mobile and this could also extend to invetories including guns and accessories.

Krafton Studios, the South Korean brand that owns the new Battlegrounds Mobile India opened registrations for the battle royale game in middle of May. Since the game was opened for registrations, the studio claims to have received a total of over 4 million subscriptions from users.

In the first week of May, ‘Battlegrounds Mobile India’ announced their comeback in India. PUBG Mobile was removed from the Google Play Store last year following concerns regarding privacy.

The company announced that the pre-registration for the game will open on 18 May on Google Play Store. For players pre-registering for the game there will be specific rewards for fans. Krafton claimed that these rewards would be specific to Indian players only.

In order to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India, the user will have to visit the Google Play Store and click on the “Pre-Register" button, and the rewards will automatically be available to claim on game launch. The game will launch as a free-to-play on mobile devices.

In an earlier release, Krafton states that Battlegrounds Mobile India will offer a "world class AAA multiplayer gaming experience", further adding that it will feature "exclusive in-game events like outfits and features and will have its own esports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues."

Krafton has also confirmed that Battlegrounds Mobile India will only be available to play within India.

PUBG Mobile was banned back in September 2020 after the Indian government included it in the list of over 250 Chinese apps that were a potential threat to Indian users. Taking advantage of the void left behind by dominant battle royale game, Indian studios released their own versions of role-playing games (RPG), like Studio nCore's FAU-G.

