PUBG New State pre-registration goes live in India for Android Google Play Store, iOS Apple App Store users. Details her1 min read . 04:11 PM IST
Krafton studio has announced that PUBG New State is now available on pre-registration for users on Android's Google Play Store and Apple's iOS App Store. The new game was first launched globally in the month of February this year but Krafton decided to set aside the official launch in India for a much later date as the brand was trying to iron out problems with the launch of another version of PUBG, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).
The pre-registration are open on both Android and iOS. The game will be a free download on the respective app stores. The game is yet to launch and has already accrued around 32 million pre-registrations globally.
What's new with PUBG New State
