Home >Technology >App News >Putin needs more details of Musk’s Clubhouse offer, Kremlin says
The icon for the social media app Clubhouse is seen on a smartphone screen

Putin needs more details of Musk’s Clubhouse offer, Kremlin says

1 min read . 07:50 PM IST Bloomberg

Russian President Vladimir Putin may not use social media but the Kremlin is still keen to learn more about billionaire Elon Musk’s invitation to chat on the Clubhouse app

“It’s undoubtedly a very interesting offer, but we need to know what he means, what’s he’s proposing," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call Monday. While Putin personally doesn’t use social media, “we’ll check it out first and then we’ll respond," Peskov said.

The chief executive officer of Tesla Inc. and SpaceX tweeted at the Kremlin’s official Twitter account at the weekend, asking if Putin wanted to join him for a conversation on Clubhouse, which allows people to create digital discussion groups. Peskov didn’t say whether anyone in the Kremlin uses the invitation-only app.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

