National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the original custodian of BHIM app, reiterated that no data was compromised at BHIM app’s end. In a statement to Mint, NPCI said, “We have come across some news reports which suggest data breach at BHIM App. We would like to clarify that there has been no data compromise at BHIM App and request everyone to not fall prey to such speculations. NPCI follows high level of security and an integrated approach to protect its infrastructure and continue to provide a robust payments ecosystem".