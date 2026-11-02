Red Dead Redemption 2 players can claim free outfits, gold bars and Halloween rewards before November 4 deadline

Rockstar Games is offering players of Red Dead Online a series of limited-time rewards, free items and increased in-game payouts as part of its Halloween celebrations.

Red Dead Redemption 2: What free rewards can players claim? Several of these offers are approaching their end dates in early November, giving players a limited window to claim the available benefits.

However, this does not mean Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for free download. The full game is not being offered as a free download. Instead, the offers are linked to its multiplayer component, Red Dead Online, where players can access selected items and earn additional in-game currency and experience points by completing certain activities.

Rockstar announced the Halloween-themed event on 6 October through its official website. The promotion includes special missions, seasonal challenges, returning clothing items and bonuses for players taking part in different activities.

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One of the main attractions is the Strange Tales of the West series of Telegram Missions. Players investigating supernatural incidents across the game's frontier can earn four times the usual RDO$, Gold and XP rewards. These missions feature encounters involving undead creatures, mysterious swamp residents and other unexplained events.

Rockstar has also brought back All Hallows' Call to Arms, a survival mode in which players defend settlements against waves of enemies. The activity offers three times the usual RDO$, Gold and XP rewards.

There are additional incentives for completing these challenges. Players who reach Wave 5 in All Hallows' Call to Arms can unlock the Rowberrow Outfit and Air Banjo Emote. Reaching Wave 10 also provides the Beat Chest Emote and one Gold Bar.

Players who complete all 10 seasonal maps between 27 October and 2 November can receive the orange Benbow Jacket.

The Naturalist role also comes with additional benefits. Players logging into Red Dead Online as Naturalists can claim the Irontooth Mask. Hunting or collecting a sample from a Legendary Animal also unlocks the Best Shot Emote.

When do the offers expire? The Halloween promotion includes several activities with different deadlines. Rockstar's announcement states that the four Strange Tales of the West missions offer boosted rewards through 2 November. The special All Hallows' Call to Arms map challenge also runs until 2 November.

Other benefits include free fast travel, free sedative ammunition and free Tomahawks from the Fence. Players can also access discounts on selected clothing, weapons, horses and other items.

It is important to check the individual activity deadlines, as not every reward follows the same schedule.

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Released in 2018, Red Dead Redemption 2 follows Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang as they struggle to survive during the final years of the American Wild West. Developed and published by Rockstar Games, it also includes Red Dead Online, which allows players to explore the game's setting through multiplayer activities.