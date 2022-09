I DO NOT need help adding to my to-do list. My addled brain is a whiz at gathering new recipes to try and instruments to learn. I’m best, though, at collecting links. For almost a decade, anytime I’ve come across an article or blog post that looks interesting, I tap a small button on my browser that sends it to Pocket, an app which stores these stories in a list that I can theoretically get to when I’m not supposed to be answering my boss’s emails.