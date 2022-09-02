Resolved to catch up on reading? This new app will help

This ability to quickly customize your queue, right from the main tab, made Matter feel like a big step up from its predecessors. I later learned that you can reorder stories in your Pocket list, but it requires diving into the app’s settings. And even then, for the moment, the functionality is too clunky to use regularly. Perhaps the makers of Pocket will improve this feature, but Matter’s thoughtful design has made me a convert. (Note: If you have a Pocket or Instapaper queue you’ve been building, you can import it into Matter.)