Home >Technology >App News >Russia restricts Twitter speed over banned content

Russia restricts Twitter speed over banned content

FILE - This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app on a smartphone in Philadelphia. On Monday, March 1, 2021, Twitter said it has begun labeling tweets that include misleading information about COVID-19 vaccines and using a “strike system” to eventually remove accounts that repeatedly violate its rules. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
3 min read . 04:53 PM IST The Wall Street Journal

Move follows warning that U.S. social-media giant could face fines if it fails to remove content linked to suicide, pornography and drugs

Russia’s communications watchdog said it would slow down the speed of Twitter in the country for failing to delete banned content, escalating its crackdown on internet freedoms.

The regulator, Roskomnadzor, said Wednesday that it would limit the speed of the service on all cellphones and half of stationary devices, such as desktop computers, beginning March 10. The agency said it could block Twitter entirely if it failed to remove banned content linked to suicide, pornography and drugs.

