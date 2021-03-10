Russia restricts Twitter speed over banned content
Move follows warning that U.S. social-media giant could face fines if it fails to remove content linked to suicide, pornography and drugs
Russia’s communications watchdog said it would slow down the speed of Twitter in the country for failing to delete banned content, escalating its crackdown on internet freedoms.
The regulator, Roskomnadzor, said Wednesday that it would limit the speed of the service on all cellphones and half of stationary devices, such as desktop computers, beginning March 10. The agency said it could block Twitter entirely if it failed to remove banned content linked to suicide, pornography and drugs.
