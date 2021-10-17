Salman Khan launches India’s first social crypto token, Chingari’s ‘$GARI’

“Chingari is the go-to destination for the young millennials, including some of the country’s finest creators. While the creator economy is burgeoning and creators are becoming a pivotal force of this revolution, we believe that creators should be in charge of how the platform is taking shape. With the introduction of $GARI, we are vesting the decision-making powers back in the hands of the users and enabling content monetization to become more mainstream in India. Chingari’s blockchain platform will allow users to obtain tokens for creating or watching content. The idea is to monetize creators’ talent with an ethical amount of money and empower them via a social platform. Chingari through its token $GARI wants to make this vision possible. We are certain $GARI will be a groundbreaking invention for the Indian digital and creator economy." elaborates Sumit Ghosh.