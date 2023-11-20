Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: S24 Series, Galaxy Ring, everything expected to launch
Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Ring, and AI initiatives at the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event in January.
Samsung is reportedly anticipated to unveil its latest devices during the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event, rumored to occur in January. In addition to introducing the Galaxy S24 series, Samsung could potentially reveal the new Galaxy Ring and several other significant AI initiatives, reported HT Tech. Here is what is expected from the Korean giant to be showcased at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024.