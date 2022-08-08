Samsung launches Android 13 based UI 5 beta program: What all to expect

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and Galaxy S22+ users can experience the upcoming One UI 5.0 by participating in the beta program. Moreover, this upcoming UI is based on Android 12 and it will bring new customisations, security features, and accessibility to Samsung handsets.
The technology giant Samsung has announced that it has opened its OneUI 5 Beta program for its Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphone users. After a lot of online leaks and speculations, the South Korean smartphone brand has announced this development.
Interestingly, Samsung users can experience an expanded set of colour options for a tailored look with the One UI 5.0. They can customise their smartphones and are allowed to get up to 16 present colour themes based on their wallpaper and 12 more colour options for their home screens, icons, and quick panels for a new look. Additionally, users can customise their home screen widgets by stacking widgets of the same size on a single location.
The Korean technology giant has tried to streamline the process to change the sound and vibration setting with the new update. It also offers new UI reorganised menus that provide easy access to all ringtone volumes and vibration intensities.
Samsung users can also tailor their preferred language for their different apps for the first time. There are some other changes as well offered by Samsung. Users can capture high quality photos and video with a new icon in Pro and Pro Video mode more seamlessly.
It is noteworthy that the new update will give users a more responsive zoom bar meaning quicker close-ups and making it easier to zero in on the subject that uses only one hand.
With the new update, users can view the security status of their phone, showing whether there are any security issues and recommendations to fix the security patches.
At the moment, the One UI 5.0 beta program is available for the users of Galaxy S22 series handsets in the US, Germany, and South Korea. Samsung is expected to release the same in other regions in coming months. Samsung users can register via the Samsung Members app in order to join the beta program.
