Samsung takes a dig at Apple again; calls out for lack of flippable iPhones

Samsung, a South Korean technology giant, has once again mocked Apple. This time, company took jab at Cupertino based Apple through a new World Cup themed advertisement for not having a flippable iPhone as it promoted the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.
According to a report by MacRumors, the Samsung’s Galaxy Flip smartphone appeared as fans in a soccer stadium inspired by the 2022 World Cup in an advertisement posted on Samsung’s Weibo account.
Reportedly, the Samsung Galaxy Flip smartphones seemed to be cheerful and flip in the stands, a few other smartphones which were believed to have resemblance to iPhones remained in the audience and stood wit sad emojis showed on their displays as they looked at the sea of Galaxy Flip smartphones.
Moreover, at the end of the commercial, there was text message that stated, “it is time to fold together," adds report.
This is not the first time when the Korean smartphone brand, Samsung trolled its strong rival Apple. Samsung had tweeted which reads "Let us know when it folds." This tweet is believed to mock Apple for not having a foldable iPhone, yet.
Apple launched its iPhone 14 series at the Far Out event. The iPhone 14 Pro with its Dynamic Island notch design is getting a lot of attention. Moreover, the iPhone cameras come with powerful sensors and high resolution 4K video recording capabilities. Samsung trolled Apple for its iPhone notch, removal of headphone jack and even when the company decided not to ship the chargers along with the smartphones.
Before the Apple launch event, Samsung took a jab at the iPhone through a parody video. The Korean giant mocked Apple’s Far Out event invitation and instead showed off the features of its latest products- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Interestingly, Samsung does not seem to stop here. Samsung Mobile US’ has now gone to share a range of cryptic tweets which are indirectly attacking the new iPhone colour variant which is Purple.
“Nice. A little boxy, but nice. We prefer a round shape ourselves. Classic," tweeted Samsung after the launch of Apple's premium line of products like Smart Watch 8 series, iPhones and all new Airpods Pro.