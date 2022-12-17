Samsung takes a dig at Apple again; calls out for lack of flippable iPhones

Before the Apple launch event, Samsung took a jab at the iPhone through a parody video. The Korean giant mocked Apple’s Far Out event invitation and instead showed off the features of its latest products- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Interestingly, Samsung does not seem to stop here. Samsung Mobile US’ has now gone to share a range of cryptic tweets which are indirectly attacking the new iPhone colour variant which is Purple.