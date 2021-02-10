Sandes, India's alternative to WhatsApp, being tested by govt officials: Report

New Delhi: An Indian alternative of messaging service Whatsapp named 'Sandes' is currently being tested by government officials in India. The app is ready and is being tested by ministry officials, news agencies reported. Sandes is a Hindi word which means 'message'.

Although there is no information regarding the rollout of the app in India but if you go to the gims.gov.in page, you will notice it says 'Sandes'.

The 'Sandes' app provides all the features that any instant messaging application would provide. Users can use features like voice and data. The National Informatics Centre, a branch under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology handles the backend of the Sandes Application. As per reports, 'Sandes' is available for both iOS and Android platforms.

When the users try to sign in on this app through LDAP, sign-in with Sandes OTP, and Sandes web they are told that, "This authentication method is applicable for authorized government officials."

Last month, the Indian government had asked the instant messaging platform to withdraw recent controversial changes it made to its terms of service and privacy policy, expressing 'grave concern' over implications for Indian citizens.

In a letter to WhatsApp’s global chief executive officer Will Cathcart, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) had sought details about the exact categories of data it collects from Indian users, the permission and consent required by different versions of the application. The Ministry has also objected to the differential privacy policies for European Union and India.

WhatsApp has delayed the introduction of the new privacy policy to 15 May from 8 February. It reiterated that neither it nor Facebook can see personal conversations and that they are safe and protected by end-to-end encryption.

