Business News/ Technology / App News/  Sebi halves listing time to three days

1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 11:57 PM IST Priyanka Gawande

  • According to the circular on Wednesday, the revised T+3 days timeline will be rolled out in two stages.

The reduction aims to enhance the ease of doing business for issuers and provide investors with quicker access to capital and liquidity.

Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has halved the listing time for companies on stock exchanges to three days from the end of their initial public offering (IPO).

On 28 June, the Sebi board approved a proposal to reduce the time for listing public shares from six to three days. A consultation paper in this regard was floated by the regulator in May. The reduction aims to enhance the ease of doing business for issuers and provide investors with quicker access to capital and liquidity.

According to the circular on Wednesday, the revised T+3 days timeline will be rolled out in two stages. Initially, it will be voluntary for all public issues on or after 1 September, becoming mandatory from 1 December onwards.

“Consequent to extensive consultation with the market participants and considering the public comments received pursuant to the consultation paper on the aforesaid subject matter, it has been decided to reduce the time taken for the listing of specified securities after the closure of a public issue to three working days (T+3 days) as against the present requirement of 6 working days(T+6)," Sebi said in a four-page circular .

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priyanka Gawande

Priyanka Gawande is a senior legal correspondent at Mint. She has worked as legal reporter for four years with both television and digital mediums. Based in Mumbai, she reports on disputes across sectors including banking, corporates and finance. This also includes insolvency and bankruptcy cases and intellectual property rights (IPR) litigation. Her focus also comprises tracking capital markets and disputes relating to securities law. Previously, Priyanka worked with Informist Media for 2.5 years covering major insolvency and bankruptcy cases and corporate developments. She started her career in journalism with Business Television India (BTVi) where she reported on primary markets, banking, finance and insurance companies.
Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 11:57 PM IST
