Sharechat’s Moj adds AR filters to platform via new partnership with Snap



Homegrown short-video platform, Moj, announced a partnership with Snap Inc. today, which will see the company use Snapchat’s Camera Kit into its product. Camera Kit is a software product that allows other developers to plug the Snapchat camera into their app, allowing users to access the same lenses, interface and more, without actually downloading or signing up for Snapchat. Snap Inc. had announced the product in June last year and this is its first implementation by an Indian company.

Moj said it will develop over 400 Lenses (Lenses are similar to filters but use augmented reality to blend effects into your background). The company said it will collaborate with the Snapchat Official Lens Creators — a set of creators who work closely with Snapchat— to create more experiences.

While the Snapchat app is the company's primary consumer facing product, Camera Kit allows it to power future augmented reality products. In essence, Camera Kit is Snapchat's attempt at making itself more than an app and a part of the Internet itself. It's like putting a Google Search bar into your website. The Camera Kit program is in early access right now, so anyone can go to the designated website and request access. The requirements for the same are unknown right now though.

For Sharechat-owned Moj, access to Camera Kit removes months of development work and investment that would be required to reach Snapchat’s quality. The American social media company is widely acclaimed for its prowess with augmented reality features, and Moj is taking advantage of the same. The partnership also brings the platform closer to Instagram's Reels, which also offers similar features to creators through its "selfie filters" feature.

