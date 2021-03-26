Short video apps onboard more music labels

NEW DELHI: Homegrown short video app Chingari has partnered MorningStar Records, a platform for artistes in Punjabi, Haryanvi, Bhojpuri, Indie-pop, and other genres.

In a country where less than 10% of people speak English, multitudes create art in regional languages and this partnership will bring unexplored talent from India's massive vernacular market closer to the right audience, the two companies said in a statement.

Mint had earlier reported that homegrown short-video platforms such as Chingari, Mitron, and Moj are making the most of the void created by the ban on TikTok, helping small-town users with bigger opportunities and greater recognition. They are partnering with video streaming platforms, movie and music labels to generate content for users to engage with and perform on.

Chingari has partnered with Bengali streaming service Hoichoi for short-video clips and dialogue from shows and movies on the platform. It has also tied up with Ekta Kapoor’s ALTBalaji for bite-sized content and video memes that will be available on a separate page. ALTBalaji had earlier partnered with apps Roposo and Firework to have their content hosted on its platforms.

“This association is an excellent opportunity to promote the regional artistic talent of India. We believe that the right talent should be valued, wherever it is coming from. Both Chingari and MorningStar Records aim to provide a neutral platform to all regional and independent artistes who dream to make it big but are looking for support," Sumit Ghosh, co-founder and CEO, Chingari App, said in a statement.

As of June 2019, it was estimated that there were 120 million monthly TikTok users in India. Moj had reported 80 million monthly active users at last count, while Chingari claims a 40 million user base and more than 3 million daily active users.

