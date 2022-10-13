Signal app to soon end this feature on your Android phone2 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 10:14 PM IST
- Signal messaging app which works with the tagline of 'hello to privacy’ will soon end an important feature for its Android phone users
If you are an Android user using Signal as your default SMS app, you need to change the way you send your SMS because Signal app has decided to do away with the SMS service for Android users. It stated ‘SMS support no longer makes sense' in a long blog post and explained the reasons behind the move in detail.