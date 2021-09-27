Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Technology >App News >Signal 'fully back up and running' after outage

Signal 'fully back up and running' after outage

Premium
Reports by affected due to Signal outage peaked at over 1,300 reports late Sunday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
1 min read . 02:18 PM IST Livemint

  • The messaging app's outage affected users around the globe, including the United States, Australia, and Germany, according to user complaints posted on Downdetector

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Encrypted instant messaging platform Signal said on Monday it had fully resolved issues, after multiple users were affected by a hosting outage.

Encrypted instant messaging platform Signal said on Monday it had fully resolved issues, after multiple users were affected by a hosting outage.

"We are fully back up and running at 100%. Enjoy the rest of the week, everybody!" Signal said in a tweet on Monday.

"We are fully back up and running at 100%. Enjoy the rest of the week, everybody!" Signal said in a tweet on Monday.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Reports by affected users peaked at over 1,300 reports late Sunday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

About 43% of the issues reported were with its app, while 36% was with sending messages and 21% with its server connection, according to Downdetector.

The outage affected users around the globe, including the United States, Australia, and Germany, according to user complaints posted on Downdetector, while the outage map on the website showed concentration of complaints in the United States.

Signal did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the regions affected by the outage.

The messaging app said in a tweet earlier on Monday, "Signal is currently down, due to a hosting outage affecting parts of our service."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

In January, Signal experienced technical difficulties after rival messaging app Whatsapp announced a controversial change in privacy terms. Along with another rival Telegram, the company has been the main beneficiary of online outrage around Whatsapp's policy changes.

According to Downdetector, Robinhood, Reddit, Google's Nest and Tinder were also facing issues but it was unclear whether it was related to the same hosting outage.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!