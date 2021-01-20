Signal sees 26.4 mn app downloads in India in less than 2 weeks

NEW DELHI : Signal, has clocked a whopping 26.4 million downloads in India between 4 and 17 January, according to data from app analytics firm Sensor Tower.

Signal and competitor Telegram have topped the charts both in Apple and Google’s app stores ever since WhatsApp changed its terms of service on 6 January.

Telegram received 9.1 million downloads, up by 160% compared to the previous period.

WhatsApp, too, saw 5 million new downloads from India during the period.

In an interview to Mint on Monday, WhatsApp’s global head Will Cathcart said the platform had not witnessed a drop in usage despite widespread unrest.

On 16 January, the company said it would be delaying the new update, which will lead to sharing of data on interactions between businesses and users with Facebook to May instead of the earlier deadline of 8 February.

The Centre has, however, written a letter to WhatsApp on Tuesday, asking it to withdraw the changes altogether.

