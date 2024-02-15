Slack rolls out new AI update: Details on channel recaps, thread summaries and other features
Popular work management tool Slack has rolled out its long-awaited AI update, offering features such as search answers, channel recaps, and thread summaries to boost productivity. The AI features are built on Slack's secure infrastructure, ensuring user data remains protected.
