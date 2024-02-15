Popular work management tool Slack has rolled its much awaited AI update after a lot of planning and testing. The Slack AI now helps users in boosting their productivity in several ways. Interestingly, users can now check summaries of threads which will save their time. Here is everything you need to know about the AI update of Slack. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the Slack blog post, the users will get three new features now, namely search answers, channel recap and thread summaries. Moreover, Slack revealed that these AI features are developed on “Slack’s secure, trusted infrastructure so that you remain in full control of your data."

The Search answers feature of Slack offers personalized solutions to queries. As per the blog post, this feature will offer concise and direct citations to the messages. Users can also learn about the tasks, goals and more. Overall, this feature will offer smart suggestions to the users.

Whereas the Channel recaps is offered to save users some time. Users will no longer have to go through the entire conversations on the threads. This feature will help them to get easy channel recaps and gist of what all is happening. Moreover, lack is also suggesting the right person to users whom they want to text.

Slack is also reportedly working on the integration of third-party apps to get summaries from different relevant applications. As per a report from The Verge, the professional workplace tool might bring its own AI chatbot tool Einstein Copilot. This is expected to help users to write the best messages for their professional needs. However, it is noteworthy that the AI features of Slack are only limited for Slack Enterprise users.

"Slack is also building a native AI integration with Einstein Copilot, a new conversational AI assistant for Salesforce CRM. It will empower your employees to get their work done faster by providing answers to questions directly in Slack that are grounded in trusted customer data," stated the platform in its blog post.

