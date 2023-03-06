Holi is just around the corner. Popular photo sharing app Snapchat has added four new augmented reality (AR) filters to mark the festival. These include ‘Color Your City’ landmark lens, custom Snap map takeover, Holi-themed Bitmoji fashion drop, localised stickers and Holi AR lenses.

With the new ‘Color Your City’ lens, Snapchat users will be able to paint the cities with AR water colours. Users can also search Holi filters in the app under the explore tab.

Recently, the company announced My AI, a new chatbot that runs the latest version of OpenAI's ChatGPT technology. The company says that the new My AI is customized for Snapchat. It is available as an experimental feature for Snapchat+ subscribers and has already started rolling out to the users.

In a press release, the company said that My AI can recommend birthday gift ideas for your BFF, plan a hiking trip for a long weekend, suggest a recipe for dinner, or even write a haiku about cheese for your cheddar-obsessed pal. Make My AI your own by giving it a name and customizing the wallpaper for your Chat.

The social media platform also warns against the vulnerabilities with My AI. “As with all AI-powered chatbots, My AI is prone to hallucination and can be tricked into saying just about anything. Please be aware of its many deficiencies and sorry in advance!," it said.

It further adds that all conversations with My AI will be stored and may be reviewed to improve the product experience. “While My AI is designed to avoid biased, incorrect, harmful, or misleading information, mistakes may occur. Please press and hold on any message from My AI to submit feedback. We look forward to hearing about your experience with My AI," the company said in a statement.