Snapchat adds new AR lens filter to punch up your Holi photos1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 10:49 AM IST
- Snapchat has added ‘Color Your City’ landmark lens, custom Snap map takeover, Holi-themed Bitmoji fashion drop, localised stickers and Holi AR lenses.
Holi is just around the corner. Popular photo sharing app Snapchat has added four new augmented reality (AR) filters to mark the festival. These include ‘Color Your City’ landmark lens, custom Snap map takeover, Holi-themed Bitmoji fashion drop, localised stickers and Holi AR lenses.
