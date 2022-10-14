Snapchat celebrates Halloween with AR try-on costume lens: Here's how to use it

Ahead of Halloween, Snapchat has launched a new AR lens which can be utilised to buy and find Halloween costumes, parties and events.
The instant messaging platform Snapchat will be allowing users to digitally put on special Halloween outfits which are heavily inspired by the current popular programs and movies which have been involved in helping to shape pop culture references.
The Snapchat app will provide users an option to buy these costumes. Characters and costumes heavily inspired by popular witch-based movies and TV shows like Harry Potter, Squid Game, Stranger Things, Hocus Pocus, Power Rangers, Transformers and more titles are also included.
Reportedly, Snapchat performed a survey with a consulting firm called Ipsos. In the survey, it was reported that the most common reason individuals use augmented reality is for shopping. Moreover, there is an increasing number of merchants and businesses who are moving into introducing augmented reality technologies in their platforms which would be helping them to allow the users to try on the products they are selling.
How to use this Snapchat AR lens
To get started with using on the app, users need to simply select full-body features to shop for Halloween costumes on Snapchat, After shooting this AR lens, Snapchat’s newly developed computer vision technology will be trying to superimpose the product picture onto the user body in the shot and they may shoot a Snap and share it with friends. The Halloween try-on Lenses may be found on the Disguise costumes account. ,
Snapchat has been a massively growing platform when it comes to showcasing the best AR try-on capabilities for some time now. Earlier in August, Snap made its way to headlines after it added the opportunity for businesses to connect their catalogues to their AR lens experiences on the app.
To recall, Snapchat has launched its Snapchat+ subscription in India earlier this year. The platform provides users access to a bunch of exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features. Plus users will be able to get prioritised support from the Snapchat team.
The messaging platform has packed six exclusive features at the launch which are Rewatch indicator, Badge, Custom app icons, Best friends forever, Ghost trails on Snap Map, and Solar system. It is believed that these new features would enhance the user experience and provide them with customised features.