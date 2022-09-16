Snapchat for Web rolls out globally: Here's what Snap brings for desktop version

According to Snapchat, this new feature of Snapchat would be available globally on iOS, with Android support coming in the next few months. As per the log post of Snapchat, iPhone models including iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max will get the support initially. Moreover, the dual camera feature on Snapchat allows its users to capture content using the front and back cameras together.