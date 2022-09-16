Snapchat for Web rolls out globally: Here's what Snap brings for desktop version

Snap announced that it is rolling out Snapchat for Web for users across the world. The Snapchat for Web comes with features such as chat reactions, chat reply and lenses. The web version would let the users be connected to their friends through chats and calls using their desktops.
Snapchat for Web rolls out for users, globally. It is a web version of the messaging service which was announced by the platform in July earlier this year. The expanded availability of the messaging app was announced by Snap in a round-up of new features. Snapchat for Web includes messaging features like chat reactions and chat reply, along with lenses.
Snapchat for Web initially rolled out to paid subscribers in the US, Canada and UK. Meanwhile, all Snapchat users across Australia and New Zealand could avail Snapchat for Web starting in July.
To use Snapchat for Web, users can head to Snapchat.com. Users need to log in to the application using their username and password. They will be able to start a call or resume chats from their mobile.
To recall, Snapchat, a messaging app, has introduced its Dual Camera feature recently. It is a new way to allow Snapchat users to capture two perspectives at the same time. This all new feature would allow users to use both the front and back cameras at the same time to capture photos and videos.
The camera of Snapchat is the most used camera in the world, claims the Snapchat. Interestingly, the dual feature of Snapchat comes with four layouts and the messaging app users can use creative tools such stickers, music, and lenses to make content.
According to Snapchat, this new feature of Snapchat would be available globally on iOS, with Android support coming in the next few months. As per the log post of Snapchat, iPhone models including iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max will get the support initially. Moreover, the dual camera feature on Snapchat allows its users to capture content using the front and back cameras together.
