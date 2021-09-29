Snapchat makes a quiet comeback in India

It was recently announced that Snapchat Lenses—the AR filters that people use to make videos and cross-post other platforms like Instagram—will be integrated into the cameras of JioPhone Next, a collaborative smartphone project between Reliance Industries and Google. Moj, a short-video app by ShareChat with over 100 million installs, already has Snapchat Lenses integrated with its camera feature. Snapchat's parent company Snap Inc. had rebranded itself as a camera company ahead of its IPO in 2017. The success of its AR capabilities is reported to have significantly contributed to its global comeback as the company recorded an all-time high revenue of $911 million in Q4 of 2020 and then surpassed it with $982 million in Q2 of 2021.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}