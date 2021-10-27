Snapchat has announced that it has finally achieved the milestone of 100 million users in India. The app gained popularity after introducing short video format which made its way to other popular applications like Instagram. While the competition took over Snapchat, the company seems to be making a comeback in the country.

During the company's Snap Summit for India, the latest milestone wass announced by the company's co-founder and CEO, Evan Spiegel.

The company will be partnering with Indian brands in order to enhance the user experience further. Snap Inc will be partnering with Flipkart in order to provide assistance while buying. Flipkart will use Snapchat's AR to help shoppers aid in their decision making.

The company has also partnered with Sugar Cosmetics and MyGlamm which will also use Snapchat's AR prowess to help make their buying decision.

In addition, Snapchat will also be partnering with Android smartphone manufacturers in India that will allow further expansion. The OEMs will pre-load their phones with Snpachat application which will further increase the user base.

