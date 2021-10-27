Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Technology >App News >Snapchat reaches 100 million user-base milestone in India. Set to partner with Flipkart, Android smartphone vendors

Snapchat reaches 100 million user-base milestone in India. Set to partner with Flipkart, Android smartphone vendors

Premium
Evan Spiegel, co-founder and chief executive officer of Snap Inc.
1 min read . 06:25 PM IST Livemint

The company will be partnering with Indian brands in order to enhance the user experience further

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Snapchat has announced that it has finally achieved the milestone of 100 million users in India. The app gained popularity after introducing short video format which made its way to other popular applications like Instagram. While the competition took over Snapchat, the company seems to be making a comeback in the country. 

Snapchat has announced that it has finally achieved the milestone of 100 million users in India. The app gained popularity after introducing short video format which made its way to other popular applications like Instagram. While the competition took over Snapchat, the company seems to be making a comeback in the country. 

During the company's Snap Summit for India, the latest milestone wass announced by the company's co-founder and CEO, Evan Spiegel. 

During the company's Snap Summit for India, the latest milestone wass announced by the company's co-founder and CEO, Evan Spiegel. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The company will be partnering with Indian brands in order to enhance the user experience further. Snap Inc will be partnering with Flipkart in order to provide assistance while buying. Flipkart will use Snapchat's AR to help shoppers aid in their decision making. 

The company has also partnered with Sugar Cosmetics and MyGlamm which will also use Snapchat's AR prowess to help make their buying decision.

In addition, Snapchat will also be partnering with Android smartphone manufacturers in India that will allow further expansion. The OEMs will pre-load their phones with Snpachat application which will further increase the user base.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Deals on headphones from ...

Premium

Thomson launches new Android smart TVs starting at ₹26 ...

Premium

Haptik launches new Enterprise CX Platform to enable Co ...

Premium

Google-parent Alphabet profit soars to over $18 bn

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!