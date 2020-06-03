Snapchat stops promoting Trump’s account saying it could incite violence

“We will not amplify voices who incite racial violence and injustice by giving them free promotion on Discover," Rachel Racused, a spokeswoman for Snap, the company that runs Snapchat, told the NYT. “It is no secret that our country has put businesses first. We at Snap have been tremendous beneficiaries of these policies, but I believe now it is time to put the American people first," the company’s CEO, Evan Spiegel, wrote in a memo to employees which was posted on the company’s website too.