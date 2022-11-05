Snapchat users can now digitally try on Amazon eyewear products: Here’s how

Snapchat users can now digitally try on Amazon eyewear products: Here’s how2 min read . Updated: 05 Nov 2022, 03:34 PM IST
- Snapchat users can easily access the new Amazon AR shopping feature by finding the new Lenses on the @amazonfashion public profile through Snapchat’s Lens Explorer, the new ‘dress-up tab' and via Snap’s Camera Lens Carousel as well. After discovering the pair of glasses they like, users can tap on a link at the bottom of the display to make a purchase. It will direct them to the Amazon app on their handset to check out.