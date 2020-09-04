SoftBank eyes TikTok India unit

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio was being seen as a logical suitor for TikTok as it does not have any social media platform yet. Also, Jio Platforms had raised ₹1.52 trillion by selling a total of 33% stake to 13 strategic investors, giving it ample firepower to make large acquisitions such as TikTok’s India unit, which is estimated to be valued at $3 billion.