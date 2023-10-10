Swedish music streaming giant imposed restrictions on the number of available to free users in India. Free users will lose specific order, repeat, and tap pack features on Spotify

Free Spotify users in India will no longer be able to play songs in a specific order, repeat songs or tap pack to their previous songs and these features will instead only to Premium subscribers. The Swedish company says that free users will still be able to listen to their favourite artists, albums, playlists and get song recommendations.

Spotify had been introducing these features for free since its launch in 2019 but the company says that it is making changes to the free tier since the market has now matured, reported TechCrunch. The new restrictions on free-tier Spotify users will make it akin to the company's service offered in Brazil.

According to a Redseer study published in April 2023, Spotify is the most streamed music platform in India with a market share of around 26%.

Spotify Premium plans in India: Spotify's premium subscription in India starts at ₹7/day and offers ad-free music on mobile and the ability to download up to 30 songs on a single mobile device. Moreover, Spotify's ₹119/month subscription offers the ability to download up to 10,000 songs on 5 devices

