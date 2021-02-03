FILE PHOTO: Spotify's net loss tripled however, to 581 million euros ($698 million) from 186 million euros in 2019, mainly because of higher operating expenses

Spotify losses triple in 2020 despite more subscribers

07:17 PM IST

AFP

Spotify, which is based in Stockholm but listed on the New York stock exchange, said in October that it hoped to reach between 340 and 345 million active users and 150 to 154 million paying subscribers