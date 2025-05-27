Subscribe

Spotify down: Thousands of users affected by widespread outage globally

Spotify is experiencing significant server issues, affecting thousands of users globally. Reports peaked after 5:45 pm IST, with over 17,000 complaints in the U.S. This follows a series of outages in recent weeks, but Spotify has not yet issued a statement on the situation.

Govind Choudhary
Updated27 May 2025, 07:28 PM IST
Spotify, one of the world’s leading music streaming platforms, is facing fresh server issues, leaving thousands of users unable to access the service on Tuesday evening.
Spotify, one of the world’s leading music streaming platforms, is facing fresh server issues, leaving thousands of users unable to access the service on Tuesday evening.

According to outage tracking website DownDetector.com, reports of the disruption began to spike shortly after 5:45 pm IST. More than 160 users in India flagged problems, while in the United States, complaints surged past 17,000.

                      This marks the latest in a string of service interruptions for Spotify in recent weeks. The company encountered multiple outages throughout April and another disruption just weeks ago, as noted on Spotify Status, the firm’s official account on X dedicated to outage updates.

                      Despite the growing number of user reports, Spotify has yet to issue an official statement or provide a timeline for when the service will be fully restored.

                      As per the report, 94 per cent of users in America are experiencing issues with the Spotify app, four per cent are encountering problems on the website, and one per cent are facing difficulties with the search function.

                      As the situation develops, users are advised to monitor Spotify’s social media channels and DownDetector for real-time updates on service status.

                      To recall, the streaming giant faced a similar service disruption last month, affecting tens of thousands of users globally. According to outage tracking site Downdetector.com, reports of problems surfaced shortly after 06:15 PM IST, which peaked with over 47,000 incidents reported by 07:02 PM IST.

                      Frustrated users took to social media to express concerns and seek updates, with many highlighting repeated access problems over the past month.

                      Expressing the anger, an X user by the name of Acute Radiation, stated, “SPOTIFY DOWN this morning :/ literally was working 20 mins ago.”

                      Another wrote, “Everone coming to X to check if Spotify is down.”

                      X user by the handle @babsafterdarkk wrote, “Spotify why the hell would you choose to go down when I need you for my drive to work AUGGHHHHHH.”

