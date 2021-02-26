Subscribe
Spotify rolls out feature to let users filter liked songs by mood, genre
File photo shows the Spotify app on an iPad

Spotify rolls out feature to let users filter liked songs by mood, genre

1 min read . 10:35 PM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from ANI )

To access the filters, users need to have at least 30 liked songs in their collections. Users can then go to their library, tap into liked songs, and select a filter that is listed across the top

Audio streaming application Spotify is rolling out a new feature that will let users filter their liked songs by mood and genre.

As per The Verge, the feature will be introduced only in its mobile apps, with no desktop version at this stage.

To access the filters, users need to have at least 30 liked songs in their collections. Users can then go to their library, tap into liked songs, and select a filter that is listed across the top. Listeners can also remove that filter whenever they like and swap in a new one.

These filters will change as users like new songs. For now, the feature will only be rolling out to English-speaking markets, including the US, Canada, and the UK. It will be rolled out over the coming weeks to Free and Premium listeners on Android and iOS devices.

Spotify has made it no secret that it wants to be the application for every kind of audio need, including music and podcasts. Although this feature is small, it is the kind of update that makes a product more useful for everyday use and could keep people coming back to the app to like songs.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

