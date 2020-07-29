Home >Technology >App News >Spotify's paid subscribers hit 138 million as music streaming demand rebounds
A trader is reflected in a computer screen displaying the Spotify brand (REUTERS)
A trader is reflected in a computer screen displaying the Spotify brand (REUTERS)

Spotify's paid subscribers hit 138 million as music streaming demand rebounds

1 min read . Updated: 29 Jul 2020, 04:51 PM IST Supantha Mukherjee , Ken Li , Reuters

  • Ahead of the Wall Street estimates Spotify has mounted the number of subscribers to 138 million after the ebbing away of coronavirus induced uncertainties
  • Its revenue rose to 1.89 billion till June while premium subscribers were increased by 27 percent

STOCKHOLM/NEW YORK : Spotify Technology SA said on Wednesday music streaming demand had rebounded from the coronavirus-related weakness it saw at the start of the quarter and its paid subscribers reached 138 million, ahead of Wall Street estimates.

Premium subscribers, which accounts for most of the company's revenue, were up 27% from a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting the company to have 136.4 million paid subscribers, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 13% to 1.89 billion euros ($2.22 billion) for the three-months ended June 30, from 1.67 billion euros a year earlier.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Photo: Reuters

Spotify signs new licensing deal with Vivendi's Universal Music Group

1 min read . 22 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout