As the year is approaching toward the end, Spotify is back with its Spotify Wrapped 2022. It brings your favourite music recaps along with a couple of new features. Other than finding out your favourite songs, artists and music duration, Spotify Wrapped also provide users with one of many ‘music personalities’ which is based on their music taste

Here is a guide on how to get your Spotify Wrapped 2022 cards on a smartphone:

STEP1. It is important to update your Spotify app to get access to the Spotify Wrapped 2022. In case your app is not updated then visit Google Play Store and update it.

STEP2. Open the Spotify app and log in if you are not logged in.

STEP3. Now, a Spotify 2022 wrapped will be present on the screen. Click on the ‘Jump In’ button on the bottom.

Multiple cards will be opened after tapping on the Spotify Wrapped 2022 button. These cards on your favourite artist, songs, playlist and more can be further shared on social media platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram.

Among new features, Spotify Wrapped 2022 lets the user look at the top artists from India and around the globe from the year.

Custom messages from over 40,000 artists including Indian artists will be played back to top fans through the Spotify Wrapped.

Apart from this, users can share Spotify Wrapped 2022 cards on WhatsApp and Instagram, and Snapchat. Wrapped-themed apparel for Bitmoji users and Wrapped-themed GIFs across supported GIF partners are other additions.

The music streaming app has also created 16 different types of listening personalities for users who will be able to see which of these personalities they fall in.

Meanwhile, Spotify has introduced a button oriented voice isolation feature for podcast creators in its Anchor app. Dubbed as ‘Podcast Audio Enhancement’, the feature will help the podcast creators to record in an environment full of noise with clear audio and without expensive audio equipment.

According to a blog post by Spotify, this feature will be activated by a single button in the Anchor app. It eliminates background noise and it will bring the users’ voice to the forefront.

