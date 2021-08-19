Facebook Inc has launched a test application to create a virtual-reality office space that is much more interactive compared to the usual video conferencing. Facebook is expecting remote work to become the new norm and is developing this new platform with the help of Oculus.

According to Facebook, this new method of interaction could soon become the future workspace calling it a ‘metaverse’. In order to use the app called Horizon Workroom, users will have to use Oculus Quest 2 headsets to hold meetings as avatar versions of themselves. The internet company is currently testing the beta version of the application.

Facebook entered the virtual reality segment by acquiring Oculus. The company is not only working on VR but also on AR glasses which were showcased at the company's F8 Conference.

During a news briefing done via VR, the company showed how Workrooms users build their own avatar which will then be used to meet others in the virtual reality conference rooms and collaborate on shared whiteboards or documents, still interacting with their own physical desk and computer keyboard.

While the newly launched application is a free download, the required hardware which is Oculus Quest 2 costs about $300. The new platform allows up to 16 people together in VR and up to 50 total including video conference participants. Facebook employees are themselves conducting meetings via the new Workrooms.

Facebook claims that it will not exploit people's work conversations and materials in Workrooms to target ads on Facebook.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.