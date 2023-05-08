Stock market's future lies in AI? ChatGPT outperforms leading UK fund managers

Stock market's future lies in AI? ChatGPT outperforms leading UK fund managers2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 08:08 PM IST
Financial comparison site finder.com revealed that between 6 March and 28 April, a dummy portfolio of 38 stocks gained 4.9% while 10 leading investment funds clocked an average loss of 0.8%.
OpenAI's ChatGPT in all of its versions, especially the latest ones, have entered or are entering almost every aspect of human existence, from education to now finances. Artificial intelligence may not be able to take over human intelligence, but it sure is giving a good competition for the trophy.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×