Taking the games out of GameStop

The trend is understandable. A world in which most videogames are sold as digital downloads has less opportunity for a retailer still running more than 4,200 stores at last count. And, while GameStop’s new management team is still unwilling to share many details of its plans—Chief Executive Matt Furlong spoke for just seven minutes on Wednesday’s call and again took no questions—the company’s statement made no mention of games at all. It instead called the contribution of brands such as Samsung Electronics Co., LG Electronics Inc. and Razer Inc.—established names in videogame PCs and peripherals. And Mr. Furlong said the company is “exploring emerging opportunities" in the latest market buzzwords of blockchain, NFTs and “Web 3.0 gaming"—the latter being another term for the metaverse.

