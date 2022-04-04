Tata Group has announced to launch its super app 'Neu' on April 7 as it attempts to challenge Amazon, Flipkart and Jio Platforms in the consumer digital economy space. The company revealed the launch date of `Neu` on its app as well as on Google Play Store, stating that "start your new journey with us on April 7".

1) Find everything from groceries to gadgets, to getaways on Tata Neu.

2) Pay instantly for any of your online and in-store purchases, utility bills & more, using Tata Pay.

3) Users can access to various digital services that the Tata Group offers such as booking AirAsia flights, booking hotels at Taj Group, ordering groceries from Bigbasket and many other services.

4) Send money to a friend, family member or any of your contacts directly to their bank account from your bank account, using Tata Pay UPI

5) Track and conveniently pay your electricity, mobile, DTH, broadband bills, recharges and more, all in one go.

Currently open for only Tata Group employees, the super app promises "super rewards" and brings airlines, hotels, medicines and groceries in one place.

According to the information available with Play Store, the Tata Neu app rewards every time users shop, book flights and hotels, and more. For spending, the Tata Neu app offers rewards in the form of Neu coins that are redeemable for other services.

