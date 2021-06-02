Tata Sky has introduced the ‘Tata Sky Binge’ app for mobile users which provides new plans starting at ₹149. The plans also bundle subscriptions of OTT applications.

Plans and pricing

Tata Sky Binge Mobile app has been introduced with two plans.

₹299 Plan: Subscribers opting for a Tata Sky Binge ₹299 plan will be able to access content from 10 OTT apps on 1 TV screen (through Amazon Fire TV Stick – Tata Sky Edition or Binge+ STB) and 3 mobile screens.

₹149 Plan: The ₹149 mobile-only plan gives access to Binge services on 3 mobile screens with content from 7 OTT apps. All new Binge users downloading the Mobile app can also get a 7-day free trial.

Features

The new Tata Sky Binge mobile app curates content from multiple streaming services into categories such as New Releases, Popular Movies, Trending Now etc for better discoverability. Content is also classified under labels such as Language, Genre, app rails etc. The tab bar at the bottom of the screen gives access to Home screen, Search and Watchlist.

Tata Sky Binge aggregates content from 10 OTT apps. Single subscription and a unified user interface gives access to partner apps such as Disney+ Hotstar Premium, ZEE5, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Select, Voot Kids, SonyLIV and CuriosityStream.

Amazon Prime Video can be accessed on a large screen with an additional Prime subscription.

Commenting on the launch, Pallavi Puri, Chief Content & Commercial Officer, Tata Sky said, “The launch of Tata Sky Binge Mobile app is in sync with our endeavour towards making our products available to a larger audience base. Our subscribers can now access their choice of OTT content, on large and small screens, at home or on-the-go, all with a unified interface, single subscription and sign-on."

She further added, “Tata Sky Binge on Amazon Fire TV Stick – Tata Sky Edition was our first step into OTT. With the next step we wanted to combine the best of both worlds on one interface, i.e. linear TV + OTT through the introduction of Android enabled smart Set top box, Tata Sky Binge+. With the extension of Tata Sky Binge on the mobile app, we now cater to audiences who watch OTT content but prefer it on their personal device or for on-the-go consumption."





