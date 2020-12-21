Tata Sky virtual classroom is now free for all subscribers: How to access it

The service is available in both Hindi and English and offers curriculum-based content for students from class 5th to 8th in Maths and Science

As Covid-19 is making it a struggle for children to get their education in an effective way, companies are devising solutions to help aid the issue. With virtual classes being the norm, Tata Sky is now providing free unrestricted access to educational content on TV through the Tata Sky Classroom service. This service is powered by Tata ClassEdge.

Commenting on the announcement, Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content officer, Tata Sky, said, “Online education in India is currently beset by several challenges, prime amongst them being the lack of adequate infrastructure. With Tata Sky’s vast reach, millions of children will get access to quality education for free via their television sets. The service is mapped with children's CBSE school syllabus and offers concept learning videos, delivered in an interesting story led format."

According to the company, the service is targeted towards improving the digital learning scenario in Tier 2, 3 & 4 cities. Tata Sky Classroom claims to provide flexibility to students in far off and remote areas to access quality education via the TV.

Focusing on concept learning, Tata Sky Classroom claims that it enables students to strengthen their core understanding of the fundamentals of Science & Maths via engaging animated concept learning videos.