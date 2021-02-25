Telangana Govt now allows citizens to pay property tax through WhatsApp

Commenting on the initiative, Shri KT Rama Rao, Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Telangana, said, “Telangana is one of the fastest urbanizing states. With close to 20 lakh property tax assessments across urban local bodies, our citizens are still paying their taxes through POS machines, or citizen service centres. In line with our Digital Telangana Initiatives, we have introduced a citizen service on WhatsApp that has already yielded positive results and feedback. We would like to thank the WhatsApp team for their help in setting up this service. We will continue to add more services on CDMA's WhatsApp chatbot to ensure these services remain resourceful to citizens."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}