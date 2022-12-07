Telegram brings new update: No phone number needed for sign-up, more features

Telegram, an instant messaging platform, has updated its app with several new features. One of the major changes is the new sign-up process. Now, users will not require any phone number to sign-up. Previously, the users of Telegram were needed to enter their mobile number to create a Telegram account. Moreover, the update has brought automatic message deletion for new chats and as well as Topics 2.0 feature for groups and aggressive anti-spam.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}