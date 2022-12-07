Telegram brings new update: No phone number needed for sign-up, more features

Telegram, an instant messaging platform, has updated its app with several new features. One of the major changes is the new sign-up process. Now, users will not require any phone number to sign-up. Previously, the users of Telegram were needed to enter their mobile number to create a Telegram account. Moreover, the update has brought automatic message deletion for new chats and as well as Topics 2.0 feature for groups and aggressive anti-spam.
Telegram, an instant messaging platform, has updated its app with several new features. One of the major changes is the new sign-up process. Now, users will not require any phone number to sign-up. Previously, the users of Telegram were needed to enter their mobile number to create a Telegram account. Moreover, the update has brought automatic message deletion for new chats and as well as Topics 2.0 feature for groups and aggressive anti-spam.
According to Telegram, with the latest update users can now sign up for their account using blockchain-powered anonymous numbers available on the Fragment platform. Previously, the app allowed users to manage who could see their number and who can find them by their phone number, but the process would still need a SIM card.
According to Telegram, with the latest update users can now sign up for their account using blockchain-powered anonymous numbers available on the Fragment platform. Previously, the app allowed users to manage who could see their number and who can find them by their phone number, but the process would still need a SIM card.
Telegram had introduced self-destructing messages in 2013. Now, users can delete any messages they send or receive for both sides without leaving a trace, as per Telegram blog post. Moreover, users can also set up auto-delete timers to clean up individual chats after a period of time.
Telegram had introduced self-destructing messages in 2013. Now, users can delete any messages they send or receive for both sides without leaving a trace, as per Telegram blog post. Moreover, users can also set up auto-delete timers to clean up individual chats after a period of time.
“Today we're expanding your control over your digital footprint into the future. You can now set a global auto-delete timer to automatically remove messages in all new chats. Existing chats will not be affected, but you can easily expand your auto-delete settings to any of them from the new menu in Settings > Privacy & Security > Auto-Delete Messages," says Telegram in its blog post.
“Today we're expanding your control over your digital footprint into the future. You can now set a global auto-delete timer to automatically remove messages in all new chats. Existing chats will not be affected, but you can easily expand your auto-delete settings to any of them from the new menu in Settings > Privacy & Security > Auto-Delete Messages," says Telegram in its blog post.
Additionally, Telegram has also made Topics for groups with more than 100 members. These groups with topics could be open in a sleek two-column mode. It will allow users to switch to the latest topic directly and save some time.
Additionally, Telegram has also made Topics for groups with more than 100 members. These groups with topics could be open in a sleek two-column mode. It will allow users to switch to the latest topic directly and save some time.
To recall, Telegram has recently cut the monthly subscription fee for its Premium users in India. The company has reduced the price from ₹469 to ₹179. According to a report by TechCrunch, the announcement comes in the backdrop of the company’s attempt to aggressively cash in on a large user base in one of its biggest markets.
To recall, Telegram has recently cut the monthly subscription fee for its Premium users in India. The company has reduced the price from ₹469 to ₹179. According to a report by TechCrunch, the announcement comes in the backdrop of the company’s attempt to aggressively cash in on a large user base in one of its biggest markets.
India is one of the largest markets for Telegram. According to analytics firm data.ai., the platform has amassed over 120 million monthly active users in the country.