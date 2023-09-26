Telegram has introduced a host of new features to make the platform more interactive. The instant messaging platform has recently celebrated its 10th birthday with the roll out of ‘Stories for cake’. Now, users will be able to post stories on channels, react with stickers and also add their own music. Moreover, the platform has added a View Once option to the media and better login alerts. Here are details on these new features:

Stories for Channels

Users can now provide access to their desired channels to post stories by offering them boosts. Additionally, Telegram Premium now gets one boost which can be given to a channel. As the channels gain more boosts, they level up and will be able to post one additional story per day to the feed of their subscribers. In order to subscribe for boosts, channels can ask subscribers for their special link. To get a boost link for your channel, visit Channel Info> More>Statistics>Boosts.

Reaction Stickers

In a move to make the messaging platform more interactive, users as well as channels can now add reaction stickers to their stories. To react with a sticker, simply tap the cloud icon in the sticker panel, then proceed with your favourite emoji. Notably, premium subscribers can use their custom created emojis.

Your Music in Stories

Users can now add audio to photos and their video stories. This allows them to create content with even custom soundtracks, narration and more.

View-Once Media

Users can now choose to send disappearing media just like WhatsApp and Instagram. The media can last up to 30 seconds to View Once, depending upon the sender. Telegram claims that the media is deleted permanently from the chat when the receiver opens it.

New Login Alerts

This feature allows users to receive a notification on all their devices when someone else logs into their account. Users can tap on to ‘No, it’s not me!’ message immediately to secure their account upon receiving any such notification from Telegram. Moreover, the platform advises that users must add a Two-Step Verification password by visiting Settings> Privacy and Security> Two-Step Verification.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!