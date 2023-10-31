Telegram introduces new Halloween update: Adjustable Link Previews, Quote Formatting and other features
Instant messaging platform Telegram has recently launched an update rolling out several new features to commemorate Halloween. Replies 2.0, Adjustable Link Previews, Name Colors along with others are some of the additions to the platform. Here are details on these new features: