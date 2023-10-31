Telegram has launched an update with new features for Halloween, including quote messages, adjustable link previews, and name colors.

Instant messaging platform Telegram has recently launched an update rolling out several new features to commemorate Halloween. Replies 2.0, Adjustable Link Previews, Name Colors along with others are some of the additions to the platform. Here are details on these new features:

Quote messages Users can now quote specific sections of any message for precise responses. Simply tap (or hold on iOS) the message, then select the desired text and choose 'Quote' for a clear cut reply.

Reply privately From now on, responses can also be directed to other conversations, allowing for private replies or transitioning discussions to alternative groups or channels. Tapping the reply from another chat will open the message in its original chat, provided users have access to it.

To reply in a different chat, tap the reply bar above the input field, select 'Reply in Another Chat', and choose the desired destination to send your message.

Quote Formatting In addition to directly quoting others, users can now apply quote formatting to any text, including multiple quotes in a single response.

Adjustable Link Previews This new update offers you the ability to manage link previews in your messages. You have the option to adjust the media size, determine whether the preview appears above or below your message, and select which link to preview when multiple links are present.

Reply, Forwarding and Link Settings Users can now access all settings through the new tabs in the menu, when they are responding, forwarding messages, including links in their replies.

Account Colors Through Telegram Premium, users gain the ability to personalize their account extensively by selecting a color or combination of colors.

This alteration will reflect the color of your name across all groups, any links you share, and responses to your messages. Furthermore, you can opt for an icon that will serve as a pattern, crafting a distinctive background behind your messages when others quote or reply to you.

For Android, to establish an account color, navigate to Settings > Chat Settings > Change Name Color. On iOS, access Settings > Appearance > Your Name Color.

Story Improvements In Stories, you can now fast-forward or rewind videos by holding down on the screen and sliding right or left. Additionally, for improved and brighter selfies, utilize the front flash, which comes with adjustable settings for warmth and intensity.

To modify the warmth and intensity of the flash, press and hold the ⚡ icon while using the front-facing camera for a story.

