Telegram has launched a new update that brings a wide array of new features including in-app Video Editor, two-step verification, animated stickers, speaking GIFs and more. These features will make the platform more attractive for people looking for an alternative to WhatsApp.

Users will be able to use the new enhancement feature to tweak videos in two taps. The app now supports parameters like saturation, brightness with a zoom-in option while drawing.

Animated stickers are also a new addition to the instant messaging platform. Users can add it to photos and videos while editing which and turn it into GIFs, as well. The app has also added new speaking GIFs to enhance interactions.

Telegram also introduced a security update with the latest version. The company claims that they have introduced Two-step verification for their users. To make hacking into someones account much more difficult.

To activate this new security feature, the user can click on the Privacy and Security option and enable Two-step verification security lock. Users need to set-up a new password by entering it twice followed by a password hint.

With the feature activated every time a user tries to log-in from a new device they will need to enter the OTP along with the password.

To offer more control to its users, the app has also provided a new Cache memory management tool directly to clean-up temporary memory as per the user's requirement. Users can also select on a scale from when they want to keep their previous data ranging from three days to forever.

Clearing cache only deletes unassessed files which can also be re-downloaded later from the Telegram cloud. The user can also clear the local data base where texts of cached messages will be compressed to save space on the internal disk. With agency inputs.

