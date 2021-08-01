Telegram rolled out its latest update with several updates for video calling and video sharing. The biggest improvement in this update is the ability to have 1,000 participants in a group video call.

Group video calls on Telegram allow 30 users to broadcast from their camera as well as their screens. This can now be watched by 1,000 people at once. Users can hold anything event online, from lectures to concerts and everything in between.

Telegram has said that it will keep increasing this limit; we will eagerly see how far it goes.

The new update also improves the quality of video messages, allowing users to capture and send higher resolution videos, and even play it in fullscreen. Tapping on the video in expanded mode pauses it, when users can fast forward or rewind it.

Also, Telegram now allows audio from the device to keep playing as while recording video messages. Additionally, recording with your rear camera lets users pinch to zoom in and capture things at a distance or add a dramatic effect.

The media player on Telegram now supports 0.5x, 1.5x and 2x playback speeds. On Android, users can also play videos in 0.2x speed. On both Android and iOS, playback speed can be switched by going to options while watching videos in fullscreen. Android users can also press and hold the 2x button when playing voice or video messages to switch between 0.5x, 1x, 1.5x and 2x playback speed.

Telegram has introduced timestamp links, where users can press and hold on a timestamp in a message to copy the link and share the moment in another chat. Tapping on the timestamp will play the video from that point.

Screen sharing has now been added to one-on-one calls as well, and now includes the sound from user's device when broadcasting in any video call.

Also, with a swipe, users can choose to share their screen or input from their camera. There is the option of video preview to check things before going live.

The new update also bring several more features, including auto delete after one month, precision drawing, passcode animations, and password recovery and reminders.

There are also OS-specific changes like message sending animations for Android and new camera app for iOS and more

